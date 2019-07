Erie Police have filed charges against two people who were allegedly involved in a major vandalism case.

Back in June, nearly 60 cars and businesses’ windows were damaged after being shot with a pellet gun.

Erie Times News has stated that police have charged Braeden Ghaemaghamy, who reportedly confessed to the spree during an interview earlier today.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Bryon Ferl who is the suspected accomplice.