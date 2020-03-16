Two charged in North East stabbing

A stabbing late Saturday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. Two people have been charged with the crime.

North East Police and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the area of Poplar and Vine Streets Saturday for reports of four people fighting.

During the fight, one of the suspects reportedly stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested Devin Miles and Damien Brown with simple assault. North East Police are continuing to investigate.