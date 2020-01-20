Two charged in weekend fatal shooting

22-year-old Jonathon Toles

19-year-old Melissa Seaman

Two people are under arrest following a shooting that left one man dead.

This all started when police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Southgate Drive in Erie late Sunday afternoon.

According to Erie County Coroner’s Office, a 26-year old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital around 4 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Witnesses say they heard 4 to 5 gunshots, then saw a dark grey Honda leaving the area.

The car was stopped and a female driver and passenger were detained. The passenger in the car was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated, but police say he is a person of interest.

Police detained and charged 19-year-old Melissa Seaman along with 22-year-old Jonathon Toles. Both are charged with homicide and robbery.

“The purpose of their visit was to conduct a drug transaction. The individual victim from the house came out and got into the vehicle and an incident occurred within the vehicle. The details are not clear at this time, but shots were fired and the body was dumped out,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police say they are searching for two more suspects that may be involved.