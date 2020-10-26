Two charged with Sept. Walnut Street fatal shooting

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

Erie Police have charged two people with the shooting death of a man at a Walnut Street house party.

20-year-old Duane Eric Buckner III and 22-year-old Tajh Davon Easter have been arrested for the shooting death of Dayquan Holloway at a house party on Walnut Street on Sept. 27th.

Police found Holloway inside the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died from that injury.

Trousie Thrower, who was with Holloway at the party, was shot in the leg and was taken to UPMC Hamot Hospital by private vehicle, according to police.

Multiple bullet holes and spent shell casings were discovered at the scene. A bullet fired in the incident was also found to have hit an exterior wall of a neighboring home, nearly striking a person sleeping there.

Buckner and Easter are both currently being held at EPD and are awaiting arraignment.

Buckner and Easter are both charged with Criminal Homicide, Criminal Conspiracy (To Commit Criminal Homicide), Criminal Attempt (To Commit Criminal Homicide), Aggravated Assault (4 Counts), Discharge of Firearm Into Occupied Structure (4 Counts), Possessing Instruments of Crime, Carrying a Firearm W/out License, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (5 Counts).