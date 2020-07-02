Two Crawford County Restaurants Close Their Doors After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 is hitting the restaurant business hard in Crawford County.

At least two restaurants have closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Two more have closed to prevent COVID exposure.

The Riverside Brewery in Cambridge Springs will be deep cleaning and will reopen Friday at 11:00 am.

Julian’s Bar and Grill on Chestnut Street is also closed.

Their employees are all being tested and awaiting results with no word on reopening.

While no positive COVID cases have been reported at the Firehouse Tap and Grille on Park Avenue, they will be closing as a precaution.

Confections Of A Cake Lover on Market Street is also closing, but both of those businesses will continue to do take-out until further notice.

Details on all these businesses can be found on their Facebook page.