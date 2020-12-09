Two-day Presque Isle Deer Hunt kicks off

It’s deer hunting season!

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is offering a two-day Deer Hunt at Presque Isle State Park.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the park to tell us the reason for this event.

The reason for this event is to balance the deer population.

The DCNR says that when deer populations exceed an ideal carrying capacity— an unbalance of the park habitat can occur.

Holly Best, assistant park manager of Presque Isle, says here at the park they try to maintain a carrying capacity of 15-20 animals or less.

They’ve been counting the animals and they’ve seen less than what they anticipated, which she says is a good thing.

There will be 85 hunters each day during the two-day hunt. They are allowed to hunt with their shotguns that are not semi-automatic.

Of course with COVID-19 changing everything, hunters do have to follow the forms, rules and regulations that were sent to those who applied for the event.

All hunters must check in and out each day they are hunting. Also, hunters must stop at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center to pick up their hunting pass.