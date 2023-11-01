An early morning accident claimed the life of two men and injured a third.

That accident happened in the 1300 block of West Main Street in Corry shortly after midnight Wednesday night.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a pickup truck was traveling West on Main Street when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a grove of trees.

Corry City Police confirmed that 33-year-old Steven Hildum and 34-year-old Jesse Steinhoff, both of Union City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male passenger was found in the rear seat in serious condition.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.