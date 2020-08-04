Two dead, one injured in shooting on East 7th and Wayne Streets

A triple shooting has left two people dead and one person injured.

Two people were killed and a third person was reportedly injured during a shooting incident, according to Erie Police.

Erie Police responded to calls of shots fired near East 7th and Wayne Streets around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Once on the scene, they discovered the bodies of two male victims on the sidewalk.

Erie Police, State Police and the SWAT Team blocked off the area where the shooting took place and a large crowd gathered.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook was called in to investigate the scene. Autopsies will be performed later today.

There is currently no suspect in custody. The third victim’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.

