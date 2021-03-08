Two dead, several remain hospitalized after Bogey’s Tavern fatal shooting

The Erie County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the second person who was killed in Wednesday’s fatal shooting spree at Bogey’s Tavern on Buffalo Road.

The first victim, who died the night of the shooting, has been identified as 37-year-old Mauris (Morris) Pacley of Erie. An autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound.

Three other victims are still recovering from injuries after multiple shots were fired inside and outside the tavern Wednesday evening.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 39-year-old Danny Nicholson II. He is 5’6″ tall, and approximately 250 pounds.

If you know the location of Nicholson you are urged to contact Erie City Police.