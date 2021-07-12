Two downtown blighted properties will soon be acquired and demolished

Neighbors near two downtown blighted properties should have less worries since the redevelopment authority in the process of of acquiring those properties.

Some residents reached out with their concerns about one of the two blighted properties that has been standing for they say is six years.

The City of Erie’s Manager of Code Enforcement, Andy Zimmerman, said that the 708 Payne Street and 952 West 11th Street properties will soon be demolished.

Zimmerman said that it takes a while for blighted properties to get acquired, but he understands some neighbors concerns.

“I do feel sorry for the neighbors around these properties, these vacant properties, but we do out best to acquire them,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager of Code Enforcement.

