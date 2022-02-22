(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Feb. 22, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions for two bridges in Erie County.

The Station Road (Route 430) bridge in Harborcreek Township, and the Turnpike Road (Route 2022) bridge in Wayne Township both are now restricted to one truck at a time.

The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the bridges.

The restriction will reduce strain on the bridges and preserve safety until the bridges are repaired or replaced.

Station Road’s 50-foot concrete bridge crosses Four Mile Creek. It was built in 1941 and is classified as fair condition, according to a PennDOT news release. Some 5,500 vehicles use the bridge each day.

Turnpike Road’s 55-foot steel I-beam bridge crosses Baskin Run. The news release notes the bridge was built in 1959 and also is classified as fair condition. About 300 vehicles use that bridge each day.

Bridges throughout the state have been in the spotlight since a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh late last month. A municipal bus and five other vehicles fell during that collapse.