Two Erie houses are damaged after tree falls onto both of them

Two houses in Erie are damaged after a tree falls into both of them.

According to Erie County 911, this happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Wayne Street. They also say firefighters responded to the call.











According to reports from the scene, both houses sustained what appeared to be moderate damage. A car was also hit by the tree as well with minor damage.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Penelec has also responded to deal with a downed power line.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists