Two Erie men sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting

It’s a strong sentence in an Erie County murder trial. Two young men will spend the rest of their lives in jail after being convicted of second degree murder in Erie County Court.

The victim of this crime was Devin Way. His family says they feel justice has been served over a year after their tragic loss.

Jakwaris Robison and Marshawn Williams were convicted of second degree murder for the shooting death of 26-year old Devin Way. Way was shot to death inside a car on Southgate Drive in Erie back in January 2020.

“Extensive and violent criminal records and with that we knew that those were the two offenders who were the most dangerous individuals involved in the case.” said Molly Anglin, Assistant District Attorney.

Prosecutors say the two men were robbing Way at the time of the shooting.

Judge Brabender sentenced both Williams and Robison to life in prison without the possibility of a parole. Anglin says this is a win for the community as well as the Way family.

“This was important for Devin Way’s family to both be present.” Anglin said.

At the proceedings, the Way family shared memories of Devin with the court. They described him as a courageous young man with a sense of humor that they will greatly miss. They say losing Devin was difficult for the entire family, but the prison sentence for his killers provides some closure.

“We’re happy we got justice, the District Attorney and the judge did a really good job on this case. No matter what, it will never bring him back.” said Joshua Way, Devin’s cousin.

“I mean, obviously, it was really emotional and Devin will never be back with us, but so far they got some of what they deserve.” said Shalia Way, Devin’s sister.

The sentences included nearly 20 years of jail time beyond the life sentences, meaning the two would stay in jail even if the life sentences were overturned.