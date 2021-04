Two men convicted in a January 2020 fatal shooting have been sentenced to life in prison.

An Erie County jury found Jakwaris Robison and Marshawn Williams guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Devin Way.

Way was shot to death inside a car on Southgate Drive in Erie allegedly as he was being robbed of marijuana.

