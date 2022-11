There’s nothing like eating your Thanksgiving feast and then heading out to an Erie Otters hockey game.

Generations of hockey fans and families look forward to this annual Thanksgiving Day game, and that’s just one Otter’s tradition being renewed this holiday weekend.

Saturday night’s game includes the popular teddy bear toss where fans bring stuffed animals and toss them onto the ice after the Otters score their first goal.

All the bears will be collected and donated to the Salvation Army.