(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of outdoor projects in Erie County have been awarded over $160,000 in grant funds to help develop and rehabilitate outdoor spaces in the region.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro announced on Jan. 16 that two projects in Erie County were awarded $163,208 in grants through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

Millcreek Township’s Lakewood Park Land Acquisition Project was awarded $125,000 while the Erie County Conservation District was awarded $38,208 for the Pocket Park Extension Project.

Bizzarro said funding projects like these are a win for everyone since it gets more people outside to see what the area offers and is looking forward to their completion.

“When the state funds beautification projects like these, everyone wins. Cleaning up and making outdoor areas accessible will result in more people getting outside and exploring what our area has to offer,” said Bizzarro. “I look forward to the completion of these plans and applaud the Erie County Conservation District and Millcreek Township for working to make our area appealing to both our residents and our visitors.”

The Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program helps municipalities across PA fund projects that develop, rehabilitate, and improve outdoor public areas like parks, trails and greenways.