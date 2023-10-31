Two people have been taken to the hospital after a structure fire broke out in Erie’s West Bayfront.

Crews responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of West 4th Street.

The deputy chief responded saying a bedroom caught fire on the second floor and became heavily engulfed.

Two people were able to escape the scene, both of them being taken to an Erie hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.

One pet was caught in the fire, but thankfully crews on scene were able to revive the dog with a special, dog sized oxygen mask.

“We have oxygen masks especially designed for pets; it’s doing fairly well at the scene right now,” said Jeff Carroll, deputy chief of the Erie Fire Department.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to search for a cause.