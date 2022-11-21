Sheetz gas stations are giving back with $1.99 flex fuel for the entire week of Thanksgiving.

Briaunna Malone was live in the studio, and if your car can take 88 Unleaded, this is definitely news to be thankful for.

Sheetz is showing their appreciation of customers by dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gas until Nov. 28.

Drivers that use and do not use the fuel told us the effort being made is a gift.

For the entire week of Thanksgiving until Nov. 28, drivers of vehicles that use flex fuel can fill up their cars for $1.99 per gallon.

The public relations manager of Sheetz says the the price drop went into effect Monday morning at 3 a.m.

“This fuel is approved for vehicles 2001 and newer by the EPA, so the vast amount of vehicles on the road and use this fuel,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager, Sheetz.

Ruffner says this is the second promotional pricing this year for flex fuel gas.

“As we looked at some of the survey’s that are out there that show two out of ten people are not traveling this year because of the high costs of fuel, we knew as a fuel service company and as a family owned and operated company that there was something that we could do to give back during thanksgiving,” said Ruffner.

One driver recalled the price of flex fuel previously reaching $3.15. She says she is taking advantage of the low prices even though she is staying home for Thanksgiving.

“Oh, it’s going to be nice,” said Marie Kavcsak, driver who uses flex fuel gas.

One driver says he is taking advantage of the price drop in all his vehicles that use the flex fuel.

“Any time that you can save money on your gas costs that’s always a good thing, and this thing is always a little bit on the thirsty side, so that’s even more appreciated,” said Alex Fannon, driver who uses flex fuel gas.

Drivers that are not able to participate in the price reduction of flex fuel also say the gas station’s efforts are a gift this time of year.

“I think it’s a really nice thing to do for the drivers that can use it because a lot of people right now need it. Times are tough for everybody,” said Amanda Kosterman, driver who does not use flex fuel gas.

People can check their owner’s manual to find out if their vehicle uses flex fuel gas.

The Erie locations for the price drop are the Sheetz gas stations located at Perry Highway and West 38th and Liberty streets.