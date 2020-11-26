Two Fairview sisters start lip balm business

Two area sisters are adding a bit of humor and hope to the tense political atmosphere and pandemic.

“Politisticks” is a combination of “Politics” and “Lipbalm” and with a dash of humor.

The company was started in August by Fairview sisters Susannah and Maddy Poese.

Working out of their home, the two created flavors like “Mask Breath Mint” and “Work from Home Hazelnut” among others.

The new company is retail partners with Relish Studio and Gallery.

“It fills you with pride, you know. These people are happy to get our product. They are happy to see the new things that we come up with. They are happy to get them in the mail. I have gotten so many texts from my friends that are like “Yay, my politisticks came.” Poese said.

For a link to purchase Politisticks Lip Balm, you can click here to learn more.