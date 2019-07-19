Two families escape house fire

Two families escaped a house fire overnight, while a family pet is yet to be located.

Erie fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in a multi-residential until on the 900 block of Hess Avenue just before midnight last night.

All seven people inside got out safe. One of the families’ cats was also rescued, but the other is unaccounted for.

The fire is believed to have been started near the air conditioning unit on the first floor before traveling up the wall and into the attic.

“It’s a prolonged operation due to the way the fires traveled. We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’re gonna be here for a while yet,” said Mike Balliett, Deputy Chief, Erie Fire Department.

The smoke from the fire was so bad a neighbor had to call 911 to ask for assistance getting out of her home. No injuries were reported.