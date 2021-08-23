Two former Erie men plead guilty to separate charges of sexual exploitation against children

A former Erie man has been sentenced on federal charges of sexual exploitation against children.

39-year-old Kenneth Spencer will spend 15 years in prison and 12 years on supervised release.

According tot he US Attorney’s Office, Spencer possessed computer images and movies depicting minors as young infants being sexually assaulted.

Spencer also allegedly admitted he had previously sexually abused two children ages three and four.

Meanwhile another former Erie man admitted to violating federal laws on the sexual exploitation of children.

36-year-old Ryan Holden pleaded guilty to seven counts.

Prosecutors said that Holden exchanged sexually explicit images with a 10-year-old girl.

Holden is scheduled for sentencing in December.

