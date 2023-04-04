Two people are dead and one person is hospitalized after being found inside a parked but running car Tuesday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., calls went out to Erie Police. Shortly after that, the Erie County Coroner was called to a supermarket parking lot located at West 38th and Liberty streets.

“A van was found running in the parking lot here at Tops Market with three people unconscious inside,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County coroner.

According to Cook, two women and one man, all about 30 years old, were found inside a minivan. One of the women was still breathing and was rushed to the hospital. Cook said the other two bodies found had been deceased for about 10 to 14 hours.

“I don’t know why they were here — I don’t if they pulled off because they were having trouble driving or if they stopped to get groceries. We didn’t find any groceries in the vehicle,” Cook added. “They were parked correctly and the vehicle was running.”

Until the results of the toxicology come back, no official cause of death can be determined.

“I can’t say that it’s an overdose in the absence of everything else. It certainly appears to be,” Cook continued.

Cook believes the van had been in the parking lot since Monday afternoon.

“It’s just very unfortunate to lose two lives like this, but we will figure out what caused it,” Cook said.

While on the scene, the back side of the parking lot had Erie Police and EmergyCare surrounding the van to stop traffic, but business continued as usual at the grocery store.