Two future Erie County Lawyers receive national scholarship

Collegiate Academy graduates Colleen Campbell and Mercyhurst Prep alumni David DeFelice are the recipients of the Chief Justice Samuel J. Roberts Scholarship.

Campbell recently earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Public Policy at Gettysburg College with plans to attend Case Western Reserve University’s School of Law. DeFelice graduated this year from Duquesne University with Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and International Relations with plans to enroll in the law school at George Washington University.

The committee found that both students, who graduated with high GPAs exemplified the many qualities demonstrated the career of Chief Justice Roberts. Roberts was an Erie lawyer and judge who rose to lead the Commonwealth’s highest court.

“The committee had another difficult job this year, given the academic credentials and potential talent of our applicants,” said Brydon Smith, ECBA executive director. “It was a very tough call, but all were extremely impressed with Colleen’s and David’s undergraduate backgrounds, their academic excellence, their high ideals in respect to important issues, their diverse interests and experiences, and the course they have set for themselves and their future in law.”

Each year, the Chief Justice Samuel J. Roberts Scholarship committee meets to interview and consider the applicants who are becoming first-year law students and also scholarship renewals for previous recipients. There is no mandate that states that the winners of this return to Erie County to practice law, but it encourages local careers whenever possible.