Two Harbor Creek School District employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Harbor Creek School District employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The school district immediately put their safety protocols in place.

The Pandemic Coordinator at the school has a medical background and works closely with the Health Department. A position good to have, especially when you have staff testing positive for COVID-19.

The school district conducted contact tracing at the direction of the Department of Health. When a positive case is identified, it is immediately reported to the Pandemic Coordinator. Many things were set up this summer including: seating charts, disinfection procedures, and contact tracing.

“We realized when the school year started, we were going to have a positive case here in Harbor Creek. We spent a lot of time this summer planning for a positive case, so when we were made aware of it on Tuesday evening, we immediately put our plan into place.” said Kelly Hess, Superintendent of the Harbor Creek School District.

Hess said one of the steps they took long before the school year started was hiring the Pandemic Coordinator.

“So, I work very closely with the Health Department, and I will do at the time that I am notified that someone is being tested. I will immediately start doing that contact tracing within the school.” said Angela Pastuha, Assistant Pandemic Coordinator.

Not all schools have a Pandemic Coordinator on staff.

“I think that is truly crucial, having that person who is available, that is their main role. It allows for that pro-active contact tracing, allows for that communication and that resource to parents.” Pastuha said.

The two employees are currently in quarantine and were not in close contact with anyone in the school.