Two Head Start classrooms set to open at Elk Valley Elementary

The Child Development Centers Inc. is opening two new classrooms to host the Head Start program at Gerard School District.

40 students will be in the Elk Valley Elementary School program, which begins on September 9. Girard Superintendent Donna Miller is excited for children to be integrated into the school culture and prepare them for the next step, kindergarten. “I think the biggest thing is that they get to come in and get to start to learn how to make friends. And be a apart of a group and teamwork. They just get to have fun at school,” said Donna Miller, Girard School District Superintendent.

The CDC will announce additional city locations in the upcoming weeks.