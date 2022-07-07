Two Pennsylvania mayors making history shared their stories with people in Erie.

Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder and Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker shared their experiences after taking on leadership roles.

Kinder is not only the first female mayor but also the first African-American Mayor of Meadville.

Walker is the first African-American Mayor of the City of Aliquippa.

Both hope tonight’s conversation inspires people to lead their communities.

“If you don’t stand up and run, if you don’t become the leader you want to see, if you don’t make the city the city you want to live in, who’s going to do it for you? Nobody,” said Mayor Jaime Kinder, Meadville. “We need to stand up, we need to vote, we need to become the leaders we want to see and we need to make our cities exactly what we want them to be.”

Thursday’s program was put on by the Jefferson Educational Society of Erie (JES).