Two hometown football favorites keep their playoff hopes alive for the first time in 25 years

Two hometown favorites keep their playoff hopes alive for the first time in 25 years.

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills both advanced to the second round of the NFL playoffs.

This comes after the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 48 to 37.

Before last night, the last time the Browns won a playoff game was when they defeated the New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round.

The Browns will head to Kansas City this upcoming week.

“It was just so amazing to finally see the Browns beat the Steelers. We have been waiting a long time. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been a Browns fan my whole life and we can’t wait to see what happens next week,” said Casey Aruta, Browns Fan.

“I mean I never experienced this before. It’s like another step in life,” said Angelo Aruta, Browns Fan.

As for the Buffalo Bills, they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27 to 24. This was the organizations first playoff win since 1995.

The Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.