Two hospitalized after head-on collision

Bayfront Connector crash

Posted: Mar 15, 2019 11:52 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 15, 2019 12:10 PM EDT

March 15, 2019 - Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision this morning.

It happened around 7a.m. on the Bayfront Connector near Shannon Road. One car went over an embankment. Traffic came to a halt for nearly half an hour. Brookside firefighters, State Police, and EMS were on the scene helping the victims. 

Two drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

