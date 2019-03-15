Two hospitalized after head-on collision

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

March 15, 2019 - Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision this morning.

It happened around 7a.m. on the Bayfront Connector near Shannon Road. One car went over an embankment. Traffic came to a halt for nearly half an hour. Brookside firefighters, State Police, and EMS were on the scene helping the victims.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.