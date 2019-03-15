Two hospitalized after head-on collision
Bayfront Connector crash
March 15, 2019 - Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision this morning.
It happened around 7a.m. on the Bayfront Connector near Shannon Road. One car went over an embankment. Traffic came to a halt for nearly half an hour. Brookside firefighters, State Police, and EMS were on the scene helping the victims.
Two drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
