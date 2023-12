Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crews were called out for a reported car into a home. This all happening in the 400 block of East 38th street at 2 am Thursday morning.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles, one which had rear-ended the other vehicle causing it to smash into a tree on a property.

Two people were taken to a local hospital as a result of the accident, however their condition is unclear at this time.

The investigation into the exact cause of the accident is ongoing.