A three vehicle accident sends two people to the hospital on Friday night.

The accident happening near the intersection of Route 6N and Route 19 in Mill Village shortly after 6:00 p.m.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people were taken to the hospital with what are being described as non-life threatening injuries.

A portion of Route 6N was closed for a time while emergency crews cleared the scene.

There is no word at this point what caused the accident.