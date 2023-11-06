Two people were transported to the hospital after two vehicles crashed in eastern Erie County.

The accident reportedly happened at Williams and Townline roads in Greenfield Township shortly after noon on Monday. According to reports from the scene, the driver of an SUV allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling south along Williams Road.

The vehicle then struck an SUV traveling west along Townline Road and sent that vehicle onto its roof.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. State police continue to investigate.