Two people are in critical condition after a three vehicle accident near the intersection of East 14th and Parade streets Wednesday night.

According to Erie Police, just before midnight two cars and a motorcycle were involved in an accident near the underpass on Parade Street, just south of East 14th Street.

Two people, including the driver of the motorcycle, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the investigation into what led to this accident is ongoing at this time.