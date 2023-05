Two people are in the hospital on Thursday after a crash at a busy intersection.

According to Erie Police, it happened around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of West 12th Street and Weschler Avenue.

Investigators say a truck was stopped at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a small SUV.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt. Police are continuing to investigate.