(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Two people were taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash in southern Erie County Christmas morning.

According to Erie County 911, calls first went out at 10:44 Monday morning for a two-car crash with heavy damage on Rt. 98 and Pageville Rd. in Elk Creek Twp.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and their condition is unknown at this time. One victim was flown by StateMedivac from the scene to UPMC Hamot.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.