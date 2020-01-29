Two injured in head-on collision along Rt. 6N











Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews responded to a two vehicle accident along the 3500 area of Route 6N in Mill Village.

Two trucks were traveling in opposite directions when on of the drivers apparently crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision and heavy damage to both vehicles.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries. There’s no word on their condition at this time.



