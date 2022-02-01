Two injured in head-on collision on Bayfront overnight

A head-on collision sent two drivers to the hospital overnight.

The accident reportedly happened near the intersection of W. 8th St. and the Bayfront Pkwy just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to reports from the scene, two SUVs were heading in opposing directions when they hit head-on while traveling on the Bayfront. One of those vehicles was a UPMC security vehicle.

When first responders arrived on the scene, one of the drivers was reportedly unresponsive. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.