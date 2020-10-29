Two Injured in Overnight Crash

Two people were injured after their vehicles collided in the 10000 block area of Edinboro Road early Thursday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. a woman reportedly called 9-1-1 stating she had been in an accident with another vehicle.

Once on scene first responders discovered a man that had been ejected from his car, approximately 40 feet, suffering serious injuries. Both drivers were taken to the hospital via ambulance. No word on their condition at this time.

Edinboro Road from West Stancliff Road south to Old State Route 99 was closed for some time as crews worked to clear the wreckage. State police are investigating a possible cause.