Two injured in train/truck accident in Warren County

Two people are injured when a train collides with a truck in Warren County.

The crash happened just before 10:00am this morning on Robin Lane in Warren. According to Conewango Township police, a dump truck was unable to stop before crossing the tracks.

The truck collided with a Buffalo and Pittsburgh train hauling 13 cars from Warren to Erie. The driver of the dump truck had to be freed from the wreckage by rescue crews.

Two people from the truck were taken to Warren General Hospital for treatment. Nobody on the train was injured