(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men are injured in a small aircraft crash on Thursday evening in Warren County.

According to the Warren Times Observer, one person was flown to the hospital after an ultralight aircraft crashed while taking off.

The incident happened around 7:30 on July 14 near Big Four Road and the Conewago Creek. The aircraft struck a tree and then crashed into a creek bed.

The pilot was taken to the hospital while the passenger was treated on the scene.

The severity of the pilot’s injuries are unknown at this time.