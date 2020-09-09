Two jockeys injured during a horse collision at Presque Isle Downs and Casino

Two jockeys were injured during a horse collision during a race over at Presque Isle Downs and Casino tonight.

The accident happened in the eighth and final race of the night.

According to Erie County 911, one female jockey was trampled by a horse. The other male jockey had fallen off of his horse.

A spokesperson for Presque Isle Downs said that both jockeys were alert and talking when they were transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Both horses are reported to be fine.