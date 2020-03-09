Two killed in log truck vs buggy accident

Two people are dead following an accident in Venango County yesterday. According to State Police; two people, a woman and a young boy, were killed in an accident involving their horse-and-buggy and a log truck. It happened in the area of 2400 Clintonville Road in Harrisville Sunday afternoon. Five people in total were riding in the buggy. A man and a second child were flown to area hospitals for treatment. A third child was taken to Grove City Medical Center.
There is no word on their condition at this time. Police are investigating the accident. The driver of the log truck is cooperating with investigators.