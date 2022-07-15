A local church is left with a mess on its hands after a car crashed into the building overnight.

That accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Peach Street, near the intersection with Myrtle Street.

That’s where a driver reportedly lost control of their car and slammed into a parked car before crashing into the Glenwood United Methodist Church, causing damage to the building.

According to reports from the scene, two men who were in the car at the time of the accident fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. Erie Police are looking for the driver of that car.