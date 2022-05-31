Two downtown businesses are recovering from staffing shortages that affected how their stores would operate.

Here’s more on what challenges the stores have faced, and what they’re saying about their employment status.

Two businesses in Erie are among many that have suffered from unemployment issues, but the stores have turned a corner and are operating under normal circumstances.

El Amigo Mexican Grill suffered from a lack of employees over the last year as a staffing shortage hit the restaurant.

“It was a struggle. I begged people to help me. I have family over here so I’m lucky enough for them. They made a little bit of time to help me when I needed help,” said David Saldana, owner, El Amigos Mexican Grill.

The shortage eventually began impacting the store’s hours of operations that is still set in place today.

“We are reduced only one hour. We used to close at 10:30 or 11, now we’re doing 9:30 or 10, and it was because of that,” said Saldana.

Another local business affected by staffing shortages is Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop.

“I have trouble finding people that wanted to work the hours that work with our store,” said Lindsey Pierce, Manager of Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop.

The lack of people wanting to work the store hours of the bubble tea shop affected the hours of operation and also created scheduling complications.

“Our schedule was messed up for a while. We had people working long shifts. We tried doing shorter shifts to adjust. Being open, no one wants to be here all day, trying to get everyone the hours they want, or too many hours for some people, just trying to adjust the best we can,” said Pierce.

Despite facing staffing issues, last year, one manager considered her business to be staffed adequately enough to operate under normal business hours.

“Definitely a lot better now. We have a staff of about 13 people. Some of them are part time, a lot of them are between 20 to 30 hours, but we’re good now,” said Pierce.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Saldana of El Amigos is optimistic about employment as he looks to open a new location soon. He said his current location is operating as it should.