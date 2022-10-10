Two local school districts came together for a joint educational session on improving students’ experiences in the classroom.

Girard School District and Iroquois School District collaborated to bring almost 400 teachers and teacher aids to the interactive workshop on emotional poverty.

The Iroquois School District superintendent said he hopes everyone in attendance can take away new techniques to help students in the future.

“We were hoping that they will get some tools and techniques that will help us deescalate kids in the classroom, help our kids get focused and overcome some of the struggles that they’re having due to COVID and COVID-related issues,” said Shane Murray, superintendent, Iroquois School District.

Superintendent Murray said he hopes to collaborate with Girard in the future for more in-service days.