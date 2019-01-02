Two local state legislators named House committee chairmen

HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny County) today announced the appointments of majority committee chairmen for the 2019-20 Legislative Session.

Rep Curt Sonney (4th District) will chair the House Education committee, while Rep Kathy Rapp (65th District) will chair the House Health committee.



House committees study each bill and determine which proposals will go to the full House. They conduct public hearings on key issues, allowing citizens and interested groups to have a say in the legislative process, and they serve as a resource for members and others.



“The men and women who chair the House committees are getting the work done to prepare legislation for the full House to consider,” Turzai said. “Through public hearings and voting meetings, committee chairs lead the way by vetting proposed solutions to the serious issues and challenges facing Pennsylvania.”



Committees are outlined in the House Rules that are enacted for each session.



Turzai made the following appointments:



Aging and Older Adult Services:

Rep. Thomas Murt, 152nd Legislative District, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.



Agriculture and Rural Affairs:

Rep. Martin Causer, 67th Legislative District, Cameron, Potter and McKean counties.



Children and Youth:

Rep. Karen Boback, 117th Legislative District, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming counties.



Commerce:

Rep. Mark Keller, 86th Legislative District, Cumberland and Perry counties.



Consumer Affairs:

Rep. Brian Ellis, 11th Legislative District, Butler County.



Education:

Rep. Curt Sonney, 4th Legislative District, Erie County.



Environmental Resources and Energy:

Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, 12th Legislative District, Butler County.



Ethics:

Rep. Frank Farry, 142nd Legislative District, Bucks County.



Finance:

Rep. Michael Peifer, 139th Legislative District, Pike and Wayne counties.



Game and Fisheries:

Rep. Keith Gillespie, 47th Legislative District, York County.



Gaming Oversight:

Rep. Jim Marshall, 14th Legislative District, Beaver and Butler counties.



Health:

Rep. Kathy Rapp, 65th Legislative District, Forest and Warren counties.



Human Services:

Rep. Gene DiGirolamo, 18th Legislative District, Bucks County.



Insurance:

Rep. Tina Pickett, 110th Legislative District, Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties.



Judiciary:

Rep. Rob Kauffman, 89th Legislative District, Franklin County.



Labor and Industry:

Rep. Jim Cox, 129th Legislative District, Berks and Lancaster counties.



Liquor Control:

Rep. Jeff Pyle, 60th Legislative District, Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties.



Local Government:

Rep. Dan Moul, 91st Legislative District, Adams County.



Professional Licensure:

Rep. Dave Hickernell, 98th Legislative District, Lancaster and Dauphin counties.



State Government:

Rep. Garth Everett, 84th Legislative District, Lycoming and Union counties.



Tourism and Recreational Development:

Rep. David Millard, 109th Legislative District, Columbia County.



Transportation:

Rep. Tim Hennessey, 26th Legislative District, Chester and Montgomery counties.



Urban Affairs:

Rep. Sue Helm, 104th Legislative District, Dauphin and Lebanon counties.



Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness:

Rep. Stephen E. Barrar, 160th Legislative District, Chester and Delaware counties.



