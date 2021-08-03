Two major gateway art projects revealed at 3rd and State Street

Several people attended the ribbon cutting of the two major gateway public art sculptures at the intersection of Third and State Streets on Tuesday.

“Points of Reference” is the name of the sculptures that have symbolic images engraved on their surfaces including Erie’s Flagship Niagara and the Coronavirus being zapped by the vaccine.

The UPMC Health Plan came on board as a lead funder of the project.

The manager of community relations for UPMC Health Plan said that the sculptures add a welcoming feel to the area.

“It’s a welcomed site to be right here on UPMC campus. Not only our patients, but our employees to beautify our community right here in Downtown Erie,” said Katie Bool Schafer, Community Relations for UPMC Health Plan.

You can catch the sculptures light up at the intersection of Third and State Streets.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list