Two members of Erie County Council will not seek re-election

According to County Clerk Doug Smith, Carol Loll and Kathy Fatica have indicated they will step down when their term comes to an end in 2020.

Loll was appointed to Erie County Council in 1996, after eight years on the now-defunct Fairview Borough Council. Fatica was appointed to the 1st District seat in late 2015. Although her journey at County Council is much shorter than Loll's, she became an integral part of the council.

Erie County Council met Thursday to decide on leadership posts for 2019.

