Two men arrested in Jamestown for possessing 91 bags of heroin-fentanyl mixture





Two men were arrested on Monday in Jamestown, New York for possessing almost 100 bags of a heroin-fentanyl mixture.

Jamestown Police arrested two men, Jonathan Negron-Rosario, 31, and Melvin Galarza, 42, at a traffic stop around 8:45 a.m. on Monday for possessing 91 bags of a heroin-fentanyl mixture, totaling 9.1 grams.

Negron-Rosario and Galarza were taken to the city jail where they are awaiting arraignment on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony), and criminal using drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on the illegal sales or trafficking of narcotics is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 483-Tips (8477). All calls and tips are kept confidential.