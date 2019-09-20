Two men arrested in Jamestown found to be in possession of stolen hand guns from Corry’s C & H Sports







Jamestown Police made two arrests that have ties to the burglary of a gun shop in Corry last weekend.

According to Jamestown Police, 19-year-old Jahdiel Riviera and 21-year-old Omar Vera-Vazquez were arrested on Wednesday night.

After a report of shots fired, Jamestown Officers discovered the two men had fired off rounds inside their residence.

It turns out they were in possession of four stolen handguns. Three of those handguns were stolen from the C & H Sports Gun Shop in Corry. The other gun was stolen from a shop in Chautauqua County.

Jamestown Police say so far 11 of the guns from that burglary have been recovered, but at least 29 are still missing.

Along with the guns, police recovered over two ounces of cocaine, an ounce and a half of fentanyl mixed with heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Both men are charged with possession of a firearm and stolen property, as well as other drug related offenses.

Both men are in Jamestown City Jail.