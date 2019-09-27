Two men charged in Erie’s first homicide of the year sentenced to prison

Two men charged in Erie’s first homicide of the year plead guilty to third degree murder and aggravated assault today.

34-year-old Nicholas Raines plead guilty to shooting and killing 51-year-old Jeffery Miller back in January.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Chestnut Street after an apparent drug deal went wrong.

38-year-old Louis Rauch plead guilty to no contest to the charges. The prosecution saying he was a co-conspirator in the case. The pair were sentenced to prison today.

Raines was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. Rauch was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.